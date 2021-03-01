'Kamathipura' Trailer Intrigues Viewers With Mystery Before 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Release

Ahead of the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi which is about the madam of Kamathipra, another show based on the same red light area released its trailer. Kamathipura trailer created a buzz on the internet with a similar concept. Take a look at the trailer and know Kamathipura's release date.

Kamathipura trailer focuses on murder mystery

Kamathipura's cast features Tanuj Virwani and Meera Chopra in the lead roles. Meera Chopra is seen playing Anjali Dangle, a police officer who is all set to unfold the mystery of a serial killer. Tanuj Virwani will be seen playing the lead antagonist and looking at the trailer, he also looks like the murder suspect. The plot revolves around a lady officer and her struggles when she is on duty. The trailer showcases the dark side of the popular red light area Kamathipura.

Meera, who plays Anjali, seems frustrated with a man who is controlling the system. However, she seems persistent in finding out who the killer is. Tanuj who portrays the antagonist in seen being involved in all the criminal activities possible in the city. The trailer increases its pace when they show that the antagonist knows a dark secret of Anjali. She seems shook as she hasn't told anyone about the same. She soon starts visualizing odd things near her and struggles with her anxiety. The trailer also has several hard-hitting scenes where small girls are forced to live in Kamathipura to earn money. Anjali starts thinking that she has a connection to this case and starts getting confused because of her visualization. She is clueless as to where she went wrong in the entire case.

Kamathipura's cast also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Anang Desai in pivotal roles. The web series consists of seven episodes and is directed by Shravankumar Tiwari. The show is produced by Raju Raisinghani of Vision Movie Makers and Kamathipura's release date scheduled to be on March 8 which also marks International Women's Day. The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi also recently dropped their trailer. the film will revolve around Kamathipura a few years ago. However, the show will be released on Disney Hotstar+ before the film does.

