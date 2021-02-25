Janhvi Kapoor Caught Reacting To Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Teaser On Camera | See

The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi has yielded a barrage of reactions from the netizens, as they see Alia Bhatt taking on a role that is quite different from the ones that she has played in the past. Among the many reactions, the one by Jhanvi Kapoor is now going viral on social media. The actor was recorded on camera as she saw a glimpse of the teaser for the first time with her crew. The viral video was soon followed by excited reactions from fans, who enjoyed Kapoor’s reaction and praised the teaser.

Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Gangubai Kathiawadi’s teaser

Even as Janhvi prepares for the release of her own upcoming film Roohi, she has been captured on camera while watching Gangubai Kathiawadi’s teaser, which was released quite recently. The short clip that has gone viral on Instagram shows Jhanvi being seated as she watched the teaser on her phone. Jhanvi was seen marvelling at Alia’s acting. She and her companions gasped at the trailer and visibly looked impressed. Fans reacted excitedly to the viral video in the comments section, praising Alia Bhatt and sharing their excitement for the arrival of the film.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor's Mobile Cover Features Khushi Kapoor, Fans All Hearts

Alia Bhatt will be seen playing the role of Gangubai Kothewali, who was considered to be one of the most feared mafia queens in the olden times. The film is an adaptation of the chapter in Mafia Queens of Mumbai that talks about Gangubai and her fierce regime on the streets of Kamathipura. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and will be released in theatres on July 30.

Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani's Instagram comments

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor & Sis Khushi Snapped At The Airport Ahead Of Sridevi's 3rd Death Anniversary

Janhvi Kapoor on the other hand has multiple upcoming projects up her sleeve. She will be seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and her other film Dostana 2 is currently under production. She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which was released last year. Whereas Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2, and has other major film titled Brahmastra on the way, alongside Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Asks Fans About Their 'Pasand' Between Roohi & Afza Post 'Panghat's' Release

ALSO READ: If You Liked 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's' Teaser, Watch These Crime Dramas Until It Releases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.