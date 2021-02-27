Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi To Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, A Gist Of Most-loved Trailers

Due to the ease in lockdown restrictions, theatres all across the nation have begun following the Covid-19 protocols. While fans are excited to be back at the cinemas, the production houses are all set to welcome them with a plethora of exciting content. Saying so, the last week witnessed the release of an array of some interesting movie trailers that have got the audience excited. From the horror-comedy Roohi to the biographical drama Gangubai Kathiawadi, here are some noteworthy trailers released this week. Check them out.

New Trailer releases this week

Roohi

Hardik Mehta’s horror-comedy has been in the buzz since the time it was announced. The film was earlier titled Roohi Afzana which was later changed to Roohi. Released this week, the Roohi trailer is still receiving great responses from the audience as they are excited about its release. The film tells the story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoon. Featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma, the film will be released in cinemas on March 11.

Mumbai Saga

The most-awaited Mumbai Saga trailer has finally been released. Helmed by Sanjay Gupta, this gangster drama seems to be filled with some well-crafted action sequences and has many ‘seeti-maar’ dialogues. The film revolves around Mumbai's underworld and features John Abraham as a rising gangster and Emraan Hashmi as an honest cop. The film also features Mahesh Manjrekar, Suneil Shetty, and Gulshan Grover. Mumbai Saga is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2021.

Teddy

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil film Teddy is another interesting pick from this week. Drawing inspiration from the Hollywood flick Ted, director Shakthi Soundar Rajan has morphed the story into a masala potboiler. Featuring Arya in the lead, Teddy has a serious plot in the focus essaying the rise of medical crimes in the nation.

Time To Dance

Another Bollywood love saga is all about passion for dance and finding love eventually. Featuring Sooraj Pancholi and Isabelle Kaif in the lead, Time To Dance revolves around the story of two dancers who meet after a tragedy and then begin their inspiring journey to be the best dancing partners. The film will also have Rajpal Yadav in a supporting role.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The highly-anticipated Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released on the eve of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 58th birthday. Alia Bhatt essays the title role in the film and from the glimpse of her character, fans are already calling it a blockbuster. Based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, the film highlights the true story of Gangubai ‘Kathewali’ who was a brothel owner in Mumbai’s red-light district.

