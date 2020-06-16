Apurva Asrani's Take On Bollywood: 'Work Was Great, But The Industry Not So Pretty'

Recently, writer Apurva Asrani shared a video on his social media handle along with a brief caption that has mentioned about the Hindi film industry and his journey in it so far. Apurva Asrani also said that working in it, was a great experience for him but the industry itself is not. Further, he expressed his affection and love for filmmaking and writing scripts while stating that he has prioritised himself from the past two and a half years as it is becoming "toxic".

As the video starts, Apurva Asrani is seen walking back to the home after buying flowers, vegetables and fruits. He continues and says, "I love Bombay and the opportunities there but I felt like I was rushing everyday every morning to do everything. My mornings were not there for myself. I would compromise my own needs because traffic filled city... always late for everything. So this is my effort to give myself this life. It's cheaper and it's far more gratifying so.," Meanwhile, captioning the video, he tagged the industry as "not so well."

Watch it below:

Two and a half years ago, I began to feel that my #Bombay was getting too toxic for my own good. The work was great, but the industry ways, well, not so pretty. The city was beautiful, but the people had stopped caring about it. That's when I decided to prioritise myself... pic.twitter.com/QK4Un9KSOB — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) June 15, 2020

Apart from this, the Aligarh writer Apurva Asrani also opened up about his sexuality, a few days back. He shared two images on his Twitter handle, which featured him with his partner and the nameplate of their house. In the caption, he revealed that he and his partner Siddhant pretended to be cousins for 13 years so that they could rent a home in Mumbai together. In his post, he urged people to normalise LGBTQ families.

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

Apurva Asrani's films

The 42-year-old writer has worked in many critically acclaimed films, such as Satya and Shahid, among many others. He bagged a National Award for film editing in 2000, for the film titled Snip! In 2016, he made his debut as a full-fledged screenwriter by writing the screenplay and dialogues of Aligarh, a human rights biopic. The screenplay of the film received a positive response from the critics.

Apart from films, Apurva Asrani also worked for the digital space. His last work for a Prime Video's web series, Made In Heaven, was well-received by the audience. On the other side, his partner, Siddhant, is also involved in the creative field and is a music curator and writer.

