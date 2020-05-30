Apurva Asrani Buys A House With Long-time Partner Siddhant, Fans Cannot Keep Calm

National award-winning film editor Apurva Asrani took to Twitter on Friday to announced that he has bought a house with his partner of thirteen years Siddhant. While mentioning that their journey has not been smooth, Apurva spoke about how the couple had to pretend to be cousins to be able to rent a house together. However, he stated that he has now bought a place with his partner Siddhant.

Apurva Asrani stated that earlier when the couple wanted to rent a house together they had to tell everyone that they're cousins. He also revealed that they were asked to draw the curtains so that no one realises ‘what’ they are. In the social media post, Apurva Asrani wrote, ‘For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too.’ [sic]

Apurva Asrani on Twitter

For 13 years we pretended to be cousins so we could rent a home together. We were told 'keep curtains drawn so neighbors don't know 'what' you are'. We recently bought our own home. Now we voluntarily tell neighbors we are partners 💕. It's time LGBTQ families are normalised too. pic.twitter.com/kZ9t9Wnc7i — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) May 29, 2020

To commemorate the occasion, Apurva Asrani shared a selfie with his partner along with a picture of the nameplate on their door. While posting the pictures he mentioned that it is time to normalise LGBTQ families. Fans on social media could not help but gush at the picture shared by the ace filmmaker on social media.

Netizens agreed with Apurva Asrani that the time has come to embrace LGBTQ families. They also shared their displeasure over how Apurva Asrani and his partner were treated earlier. Some wrote that they hope the couple would not have to go through anything like that ever again. People on social media shared their best wishes and congratulated the couple as well.

Check out the fans' reactions

best thing i saw today.. congratulations guys.. 💕 — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaAngie) May 29, 2020

Glad for you. Wishing both of you (and your fur babies) much happiness. — نتاشا Natasha (@nuts2406) May 29, 2020

Congrats. You're absolutely correct. It's time we normalize LGBTQ families and legalize same sex marriage. — Anwesh Satpathy (@anwesh_satpathy) May 29, 2020

this is so awesome, i'm gonna cry. i feel so happy for you people😍 — kraz (@iam_krazee) May 29, 2020

How cute are you two ❤️❤️❤️ — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) May 29, 2020

May the new house become a place of many happy memories for you two :) Congratulations!!! — Mohar Basu (@MoharBasu) May 29, 2020

This is the most beautiful thing I saw on internet today 💛 — moonchild is a witch🏳️‍🌈✨🌙 (@san_dp_rai) May 29, 2020

Apart from fans, Bollywood celebrities have also commented on the post. Actors like Rahul Dev, Sophie Choudry, Sandeep Misra, and Ashish Chowdhry amongst others also commented on the picture. The actors have extended their warm wishes to the happy couple.

