Natasa Stankovic's Stints In Films, Right From Web Series To Item Numbers In Bollywood

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actor, model, and dancer who reportedly came to Mumbai in 2012 to make her Bollywood career. Recently, she took social media by storm as she announced her engagement with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actor made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in Prakash Jha’s movie, Satyagraha titled Aiyo Ji. Natasa Stankovic gained popularity when she appeared in Bigg Boss 8. Natasa also participated in Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-bf Aly Goni. The model has also been featured in three Indian music videos with her DJ Wale Babu song with Badshah to be the most famous one. Here are some of the blockbuster hit songs and the hit web series of which Natasa was a part of.

All about Natasa Stankovic Bollywood stints

DJ Wale Babu - Music video

DJ Wale Babu was released in 2015 and featured Badshah and Aastha Gill. In the video, we can see Natasa Stankovic grabbing all the eyeballs and was definitely the main attraction of the songs apart from the singers. DJ Wale Babu became her first music video.

The Holiday web series

Natasa Stankovic was seen in the role of Sara in the Zoom studios web series titled The Holiday. The web series takes us to the beautiful locales of Mauritius with the backdrop of a bachelorette party gone completely opposite than expected. Adah Sharma, Priyank Sharma, Veer Rajwant Singh and Aashim Gulati played the lead four characters of the web series.

Mehbooba Song – Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns is a Hindi-language comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the film was a sequel to the 2013 film titled Fukrey. Natasa Stankovic was featured in the remake of the popular 70s song O Meri Mehbooba for this movie and definitely had a part in making this song grab all the eyeballs.

Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded – The Body

The Hindi language mystery thriller film stars Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor titled The Body. The movie has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Natasa Stankovic was seen shaking a leg to the remake of this popular hit song.

