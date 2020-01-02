Natasa Stankovic's Most Memorable Dance Numbers In Bollywood; See List

Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actor, model, and dancer who reportedly came to the city of Mumbai in 2012. Recently, she took social media by storm as she announced her engagement with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The actor made her Bollywood dance debut in Prakash Jha’s movie, Satyagraha. She went on and appeared in several other movies where she gave hit dance numbers. Here are her Bollywood item songs

Aiyo Ji – Satyagraha

Satyagraha is a Hindi language film based on politics. Directed by Prakash Jha, it stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, and Kareena Kapoor among the many other actors that were in the film. Natasa Stankovic appeared in the song Aiyo Ji, which was used by movie makers to accelerate the plot of the film.

Mehbooba Song – Fukrey Returns

Fukrey Returns is a Hindi-language comedy film. It was directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Natasa Stankovic was featured in the remake of a song in this movie.

Zindagi Meri Dance Dance – Daddy

This movie was based on an Indian political crime drama. The film was co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. It stars Arjun Rampal who portrayed the role of a gangster who turned into a politician. Natasa Stankovic appeared in an item song in this movie.

Jimmy Choo – Fry Day

This is an Indian comedy-drama film directed by Abhishek Dogra featuring Govinda and Varun Sharma. Natasa Stankovic was seen in a dance number in this movie. The film was produced by Sajid Qureshi and PVR Pictures.

Bhoot Hu Main – Lupt

This is a Hindi language film based on supernatural activities directed by Prabhuraj. The movie stars Javed Jaffrey, Niki Aneja, Walia, and Vijay Raaz. Natasa Stankovic was featured in a song in this movie.

Saturday Night – Jhootha Kahin Ka

This is an Indian Hindi language movie directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Deepak Mukut and Anuj Sharma. The film stars Rishi Kapoor and Jimmy Sheirgill. Natasa Stankovic was featured in an item song in this movie.

Baby Mera – Yaaram

Yaaram is a romantic comedy film directed by Ovais Khan. The movie starred Prateik Babbar and Siddhant Kapoor in the lead. The movie features Natasa Stankovic in a song Baby Mera Thumka.

Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded – The Body

The Hindi language mystery thriller film stars Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. The movie has been directed by Jeethu Joseph and was produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Natasa Stankovic was seen shaking a leg to a song in this movie.

The model has also been featured in three music videos and one Tamil and Kannada item song.

