Hardik Pandya's Brother Krunal 'Welcomes' Natasa Stankovic To The Family

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020. His brother Krunal Pandya had the best wish to welcome Natasa to the family and also congratulate the couple. Here is a sneak-peek of what Krunal Pandya had to say for brother Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic:

Welcome to the Madness – Krunal Pandya

Indian cricketer and brother of the all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya took to Instagram and congratulated his brother and the latter’s fiancé on occasion of their engagement. In the picture, Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhurii Sharma Pandya are sharing the frame with the soon to hitch the couple Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. In the photo, the four of them are all smiles as they pose in front of a Christmas tree amidst Christmas celebrations.

Krunal Pandya captioned the post with a crazy and heartwarming wish for the newly engaged couple. Krunal Pandya congratulated Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic for their engagement that took place on January 1, 2020. Through the caption, Krunal Pandya also expressed how he was happy to welcome Natasa Stankovic to the family. He also Welcomed her to the madness. In conclusion, Krunal Pandya also showed his love for both of them.

Celebrities who talked about Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic

On the first day of 2020, Hardik Pandya embarked on a new journey of life as he announced about his engagement to Natasa Stankovic. Many celebrities showered love on the newly engaged couple. Suniel Shetty was one of the first ones who congratulated the couple for taking their relationship a step further. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s exes Urvashi Rautela and Aly Goni were also among the celebrities who wished them on their engagement.

