All About Irrfan Khan's First Movie - Here's How The Star Started His Bollywood Journey

The confirmed death of Irrfan Khan has certainly put the whole nation in a state of sadness. He was considered as one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. A number of celebrities and fans have been sharing posts about Irrfan Khan as a tribute to him. Irrfan Khan managed to gain popularity through his out-of-the-box performances in his films. As a tribute to him, here is how he managed to take a step into the film industry that gave him the worldwide recognition he deserved.

About Irfan Khan's acting debut, Salaam Bombay!

Irrfan Khan managed to enter the Bollywood film industry with the film, Salaam Bombay! The film starred popular faces like Raghubir Yadav, Nana Patekar, Hansa Vithal and Chanda Sharma. Salaam Bombay! revolves around Krishna, whose life changes when he destroys his brother's motorbike. As a result, his mother asks him to come back only when he earns ₹ 500 in order to repair it. But as the film proceeds, the plot takes a weird twist and he ends up in a Mumbai slum. The film was directed by Mira Nair and it managed to get a lot of fan as well as critical acclaim.

Irrfan Khan's death

A number of fans have taken to their social media after hearing the death of Irrfan Khan. His team has released an official statement when the news hit the world. Here is the message that was released by Irrfan Khan’s team after his death.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

