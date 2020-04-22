Check Kriti Sanon's Telugu Films With Mahesh Babu And Naga Chaitanya

Kriti Sanon is a Bollywood actor who debuted in the film industry with a blockbuster Telugu movie opposite Mahesh Babu. Post her Telugu movie, she did her first Hindi film alongside Tiger Shroff, thus debuting in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014. Take a look at the interesting Telugu movies Kriti Sanon has done until now.

Kriti Sanon's debut film: Nenokkadine

1: Nenokkadine featured Mahesh Babu and Kriti Sanon along with Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Kelly Dorji, and Anu Hasan, among others. The psychological action-thriller film is considered to be one of Mahesh Babu's blockbuster hits. Kriti Sanon featured in 1: Nenokkadine where she was seen in the role of Sameera. She played a journalist in the film along with being Mahesh Babu's love interest. It is said to be the fourth highest-grossing Telugu movies of all time in the U.S. With this film, Mahesh Babu's son Gautham Krishna made his Tollywood debut.

Dohchay

Kriti Sanon featured in her second Telugu movie in the year 2015 opposite Naga Chaitanya. The movie is titled Dohchay which means 'steal', and it is an action film which is said to be heavily inspired by British TV series Hustle. The cast included Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Sanon, Brahmanandam, Ravi Babu, Posani Krishna Murali, and Pooja Ramachandran, among others.

Kriti Sanon's movies

Kriti Sanon, who was filming her next much-anticipated movie under Dinesh Vijan productions, is excited for her next project. Her next movie is titled Mimi and will be based on the concept of surrogacy. Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar are said to have essential roles in the movie. The Hindi movie is a remake of the Marathi movie called Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Kriti will be playing the lead role in the movie and this would be the first time when she would be doing a film as the sole protagonist, playing the lead character in the film.

According to recent news, an entertainment portal mentioned the possibility of two of producer Dinesh Vijan’s films, Mimi (starring Kriti Sanon) and Shiddat (starring Sunny Kaushal), releasing digitally in case the COVID 19 lockdown situation does not settle by June.

