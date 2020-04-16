Times Kriti Sanon Rocked Her Vibrant Brown Hair Colour In Her Insta Posts

Kriti Sanon, who is often in the news for her movies or her quirky Instagram posts, is known for her rocking and vibrant hair colour as well. The Luka Chuppi actor is gearing up for her upcoming movie called Mimi, while she is already roped in to star opposite Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. Check out some of her best Instagram posts where her hair colour turned out to be the star of her look.

Kriti Sanon's photos that feature her vibrant brown hair colour

Kriti shared a pic with her pup. Along with her pup, her shiny brown hair colour was also something that caught most people's attention.

When Kriti Sanon shared a glimpse of her tattoo, her pale skin tone matched perfectly with her brown tresses. Take a look.

Kriti Sanon's natural makeup perfectly matches her sequined outfit as well as her hair colour. Kriti Sanon has often showcased her different stylish posts through her Instagram posts and one can surely take some fashion inspiration from her posts. Take a look.

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon donned a white outfit in her photoshoot where she looks flawless. The contrast between the colour coordination of her dress and hair colour is the star of her look.

Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Promo Image credit: Kriti Sanon Instagram

