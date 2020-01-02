Recap: Sidharth Malhotra Movies And Box Office Performance From Last Year

Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in the year 2012 with the film Student of the Year. He has worked in a number of films ever since then. In the year 2019, he has worked in two films, Jabariya Jodi and Marjaavaan. Have a look at the overall work of Sidharth Malhotra from the last year.

Sidharth Malhotra movie performances in 2019

Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi was an action comedy film that released in the year 2019. The film revolves around a thug who is a kidnapper and falls in love with a woman. The film was directed by Prashant Singh and written by Sanjeev K Jha. It stars Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. The film was not received well by the audience. The critics' ratings of the film were also low and that greatly impacted the performance of the film. Jabariya Jodi only made close to ₹16 crores at the box office while its budget was around ₹30 crores. The film was declared a flop. Sidharth Malhotra’s work in the film was also widely criticised. Overall, the film was not a plus point to the actor’s film list.

Marjaavaan

Marjaavaan was an action comedy film which released in 2019. The film revolves around a couple and the tragedy that occurs as a vicious villain enters their lives. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. It was written and directed by Milap Zaveri. When the first look of the film was released, it created a lot of hype amongst fans as the actors are seen in a different avatar in the film. However, the trailer let the people down according to most film analysts. The movie kicked off well but lost pace over time. Marjaavaan made around ₹45.5 crores at the box office as reported by Box Office India. Its budget was close to ₹38 crores. Even though the film managed to cross its budget, it did not make sufficient money to be termed as a hit. According to most moviegoers, the film is another addition to non-impactful films of Bollywood.

