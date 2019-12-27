Sidharth Malhotra Clears The Air About His Dating Rumours In Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra has not openly spoken about his dating rumours until he was seen on Koffee With Karan. Not only did the host, Karan Johar extract information about Sidharth’s alleged ex, Alia Bhatt, but he also got him to talk about Jacqueline Fernandez and Kiara Advani. Sidharth has been involved in quite a few rumours that he has dated both the actors. Here is a look at when Sidharth offered clarifications about rumours around his dating history.

While talking to Karan, Sidharth said that Jacqueline is wonderful and that they always have fun while hanging out with each other. Jackie and Sidharth apparently bonded when they were doing the film, A Gentleman but Sidharth said that they were never dating. According to him, they just enjoy being friends and hanging out.

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Keen To Turn Producer, Calls 'Shershaah' His Passion Project

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra: "My Performances Override My Films That Haven't Done Done Well"

Is Sidharth Malhotra dating anyone?

It was rumoured that the continuous growing closeness between Sid and the two stars was what led to his and Alia’s breakup. Sidharth dated Alia for about a year after making their Bollywood debuts with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year. The actor spoke about his current equation with Alia and stated that it is civil. Alia also appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show and hoped to set up Sidharth with Kiara or Jacqueline. Sidharth Malhotra is presently not dating anyone.

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Rumoured Relationships; From Sidharth Malhotra To Shahid Kapoor

Also Read | Men In Pink Brigade Has Bollywood Stars Like Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra And More

Also Read | Marjaavaan Box Office Collection: Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Earns Rs 37 Crores

On the work front

Sidharth was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan with Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh. He will reportedly next be seen in Shershaah and Aashiqui 3 in 2020. They are both slated to release in the second part of the year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.