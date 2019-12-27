Sidharth Malhotra Keen To Turn Producer, Calls 'Shershaah' His Passion Project

Actor Sidharth Malhotra seems to be a busy man these days. The actor is currently busy preparing for Vishnu Vardhan's Shershaah. The forthcoming movie, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead, will narrate the tale of Captian Vikram Batra, who laid his life for the protection of the country. The actor recently engaged in a tete-e-tete with an online portal, where he revealed exclusive details about turning a producer, and why Shershaah is his most passionate film. Here is all you need to know about the same.

Sidharth Malhotra to turn producer soon?

In the interview, published on an online portal, Sidharth Malhotra revealed that he wants to produce movies like Shershaah that depict real-life stories and engage with the audience on an emotional level. Though the Student Of The Year actor has been a part of many commercial hits, he belives in content-driven movies and also plans to produce content-driven movies when he turns producer. He further said that if he had the means, he would have happily produced Shershaah.

Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on Shershaah

Shershaah is based on the real-life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was in the news for recapturing Indian territories from the Pakistani thugs during the Kargil War of 1999. Though he died saving the lives of his people, he is still celebrated and loved by the countrymen for his bravery. Sidharth Malhotra will be seen essaying the role of Vikram Batra in Shershaah. The film is directed by Vishnu Vardhan, who is a popular director down South and has wielded the megaphone for movies like Arrambam, Billa, among others.

