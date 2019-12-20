Sidharth Malhotra Gives Major Winter Vibes With These Layering Outfits

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the movie Marjaavaan. The movie did extremely well at the box office. The actor made his acting debut in 2012 by with Student Of The Year. He later went on to star in some of the biggest hits like Ek Villain and Hasee Toh Phasee. Sidharth Malhotra, apart from his acting chops, is also known for his fashion sense. The actor is known to ace in his style game. Here are some of his best winter layering outfits.

Layering it right with jacket

Sidharth donned a light green colour jacket for a photoshoot. He paired it with light green pants and leather shoes. His look was completed with wayfarer sunglasses.

Pairing a Quadro jacket

Sidharth Malhotra gave major fall inspirations when he wore a brown coloured Quadro jacket and paired it with a grey t-shirt. The actor completed the look with cool sunglasses.

Teaming up shirt with a leather jacket

Sidharth Malhotra looked like a perfect gentleman when he wore a black printed shirt with a brown leather jacket. The actor completed the look with sleek hair and a watch.

Wearing bright colours in winters

The picture sees Sidharth Malhotra donning a red tee. The actor teamed it up with black jeans and white sneakers.

Get the right party look

Sidharth went for a perfect party look by layering a printed jacket with a light green colour t-shirt. The actor completed the look with black jeans and accessories.

