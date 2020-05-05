When Priyanka Chopra Scorched Trolls For Their Regressive Vitriol On Her Pic With PM Modi

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly known for her bold charisma and witty ways of responding to the backlash she oftentimes receives in the industry. Fans are already aware of the times when PeeCee gave befitting replies to the trolls that attacked her on things that are personal to her and out of bounds of others. Speaking of which, do you remember the time when Chopra met PM Narendra Modi in Berlin in 2017 and was then shamed and slammed for wearing a dress and sitting with her legs crossed before India's Prime Minister? Here's how Priyanka Chopra gave it back in style.

When Priyanka Chopra responded to trolls after her meeting with PM Modi

Back in 2017, The Sky Is Pink actor happened to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. She also shared a picture with the latter on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning." Soon after which, a brigade of trolls flooded the comments section that read, "why are your legs exposed." Some haters also came yapping to shame her for wearing a dress in front of the PM.

However, when the Bajirao Mastani actor caught a glimpse of the trolls, she very well knew how to reply to them in her own style. Soon after, the 37-year-old shared a photograph on Instagram with her mother Madhu Chopra, in which the duo was seen flaunting their legs in their respective attire. While Priyanka Chopra kept it classy with a high-slit denim dress, Madhu Chopra on the other end was dressed in a black top and floral mini skirt.

Priyanka captioned the photo as, "Legs for days... #itsthegenes with Madhu Chopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch." Fans flooded the comments section with praises. Some also hailed her for slamming those who pointed fingers on her outfit and ethics. Check out the post here.

Priyanka Chopra upcoming movies

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

