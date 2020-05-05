Priyanka Chopra To Lady Gaga: Most Iconic 'Met Gala 2019' Looks That Are Unforgettable

With the Coronavirus outbreak prevailing in the world, all major events and gatherings around the globe have been cancelled for 2020. Last year on May 6, celebrities from across the globe flocked to the Metropolitan Museum of Art for its annual Met Gala 2019 event. The event saw a slew of stars gracing the spectacular red carpet, donning extravagant outfits.

From Lady Gaga to Priyanka Chopra, Kendall Jenner to Deepika Padukone, guests enlightened the social affair with their dramatic outfits. Here's a sneak peek into one of the best Met Gala looks of 2019.

Iconic Met Gala 2019 looks

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the event with her husband Nick Jonas. She pulled off a Dior gown, and her entire look was all about feathery detailing and netted work. She wore a silver crown and opted for super messy curls. All eyes were on Priyanka Chopra's eyebrows that were painted grey in colour. While many praised Chopra's attire as one of the best Met Gala looks, another bunch of people also trolled the actor for her overboard styling.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wore a stunning billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell. The dress literally had a 25-foot long tail that was carried by a number of men who sported tuxedos along with black umbrellas. Not to miss the whisker shaped eyelashes that glammed up her look. Lady Gaga wore white hair extensions and opted for bold pink lip colour.

Still can’t seem to process how iconic @LadyGaga’s appearance at the #METGala was. 🤩 https://t.co/pdOq7QLq6m — Gaga News 🌟 (@TomyKMonster) May 7, 2019

1. Lady Gaga has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/9Cs3wndqkc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 6, 2019

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone walked the red carpet of Met Gala 2019 in a rosy pink gown. Her princess attire had pint-sized embellishments on it and was reportedly designed by Zac Posen. Padukone's exquisite earrings by Lorraine Schwartz very well complimented her look. It was Deepika's flowy voluminous hairstyle that stole the show.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's orange Atelier Versace gown simply could not be missed from this list. Her feathery optimized bodycon dress was embellished with intricate bead detailing. While the bird-like outfit simply matched with the theme of 2019's Met Gala event. Touted to be one of the best Met Gala looks, Kendall Jenner's exquisite jewellery caught all the eyeballs.

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld graced the scintillating red carpet with a ruffle layered ball gown. Fans can not forget how her dress had the phrase that read, "No photos, please" printed on it in bold letters. Hailee Steinfeld also carried a camera in her hand, to accentuate her look.

