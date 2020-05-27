All Hrithik Roshan's Songs That Are Sung By Veteran Singer Udit Narayan

Hrithik Roshan has been voiced by Udit Narayan in several songs. There are more than 15 songs in which Hrithik and Udit have collaborated. Read to know about them.

Hrithik Roshan’s song sung by Udit Narayan

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

The titular track from Hrithik Roshan’s debut film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai is sung by Udit Narayan along with Alka Yagnik. The lyrics are written by Ibrahim Ashq and music is composed by Rajesh Roshan. It features Hrithik and Ameesha Patel on an island.

Pyaar Ki Kasthi Mein

Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik have sung Pyaar Ki Kasthi Mein. It is a song from Kaho Naa... Pyaar. Sawan Kumar Tak penned down the lyrics with music by Rajesh Roshan.

Aaja Mahiya

Fiza (2000) has the romantic track Aajay Mahiya. It was shot on Hrithik Roshan and Neha Bajpai. Udit Narayana and Alka Yagnik sang the song. Lyrics were written by Gulzar and music composed by Anu Malik.

Chupke se Sun

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta feature in Chupke Se Sun. The song is from 2000 released Mission Kashmir. It is sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik with music composed by Shankar Mahadevan and Lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan.

Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Shehar Ho

Mission Kashmir has the romantic song Socho Ke Jheelon Ka Sheher Ho. Music is by Ehsaan Noorani and lyrics are by Sameer Anjaan. Sung by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, it features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta.

Jab Dil Miley

Released in 2001 Yaadein has Jab Dil Miley song. It is shot on Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Udit Narayan, Asha Bhonsle and Sukhwinder Singh have sung the track. Anu Malik has composed the music.

Eli Re Eli

Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik, Hema Sardesai & Udit Narayan sung Eli Re Eli from Yaadein. Music is composed by Anu Malik. It is picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Avni Vasa, Himani Rawat, Hrithik Roshan & Jackie Shroff.

Hawao Ne Ye Kaha

Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002) has Hawao Ne Ye Kaha song. It is sung by Udit Narayan with lyrics by Dev Kohli and composition by Anu Malik. The song features Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel.

O Ri Gori

O Ri Gori song is from Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage. It features Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel. Udit Narayan and Pamela Chopra have sung the song.

Dil Leke Jaan Leke

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum (2002) has Dil Leke Jaan Leke song. It is sung by Udit Narayan and Pamela Jain. The track features Hrithik Roshan and Esha Deol.

Andekhi Anjaani

Andekhi Anjaani track is from Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002). It features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan voiced by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Music is composed by Rahul Sharma and Lyrics are by Anand Bakshi.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge

The titular track Mujhse Dosti Karoge is sung by Asha Bhosle, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. It is picturised on Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji. Rahul Sharma composed by music with lyrics by Anand Bakshi.

Koi Mil Gaya

The title track Koi Mil Gaya from Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) is sung by K. S. Chithra, Udit Narayan. It has Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Music is composed by Rajesh Roshan and lyrics are written by Dev Kohli.

Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala

Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta feature in Idhar Chala Main Udhar Chala. The song is from Koi… Mil Gaya. It is sung by Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and music is composed by Rajesh Roshan with lyrics by Dev Kohli.

Jadoo Jadoo

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta and other cast appear in Jadoo Jadoo song. It is sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan. The track is from Koi… Mil Gaya movie.

Haila Haila

Haila Haila is a romantic dance number from Koi… Mil Gaya. It is picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. The song is sung by Udit Narayan along with Alka Yagnik.

Agar Main Kahoon

Lakshay, released in 2004 has Agar Main Kahoon song. It is sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The track features Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Shankar Ehsaan Loy composed the music and Javed Akhtar penned down the lyrics.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

The friendship number Chori Chori Chupke Chupke is from Krrish (2006). It features Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Udit Narayan, Shreya Ghosal sang the song with music by Rajesh Roshan and Lyrics by Nasir Faraaz.

Jugraafiya

Jugraafiya is a romantic track from Super 30 (2019). The song is sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal. It is picturised on Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur. Music is by Ajay Atul and lyrics is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

