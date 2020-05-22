Hrithik Roshan To Reunite With Koi Mil Gaya's 'Jaadu' In Krrish 4?

The 2003 release Koi…Mil Gaya stars Hrithik Roshan as the lead with Preity Zinta and Rekha. Helmed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie introduced a unique Alien character which was named, Jaadu. The alien got much attention from the audiences and is still fresh in the minds of many fans of the movie. The film was turned into Krrish franchise with two more instalments. However, Jaadu was not seen in both. Now it is reported that the extra-terrestrial character could return in Krrish 4 with Hrithik. Read to know more.

Hrithik Roshan to reunite with Jaadu in Krrish 4?

After the success of Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013), the fourth instalment in the franchise has been talks for quite a long time. Recently news on Krrish 4 has again come into limelight due to a tweet by Hrithik Roshan. A Twitterati shared a GIF of Jaadu with the caption, “Hey @iHrithik , is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again? #earthquake” [sic]. What caught everyone’s attention was the Lakshya actor’s reply to it. He tweeted, “Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time .” [sic].

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

Now according to a daily, the makers are planning to bring back Jaadu in Krrish 4 which is said to be in the pre-production stage. The report says that Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan along with their team of writers have been brain-storming on how to take forward Krrish and have finally locked the idea. In it, Jaadu has a strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra’s demise in Krrish 3, it would be the right time to introduce his son Krishna with the alien who gifted him his special powers.

The father-son duo has been working all through the lockdown on the script with their writers and are aiming to begin production as soon as possible. The source revealed that they have been discussing the movie’s scale, visuals and other technical aspects with professionals in the West. When Hrithik Roshan was asked about Jaadu’s comeback, he cryptically said yes and added that the world can do with some Jaadu now.

Hrithik Roshan has reportedly been reading several scripts amid the nationwide lockdown and Krrish 4 is on the top of his list. The actor is aiming to set his schedule for the next two years. He would announce multiple projects once everything will return to normal. Hrithik is currently said to lock movies for his production, FILMKRAFT too. His previous two films, Super 30 and War were blockbusters at the box office.

