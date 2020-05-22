Hrithik Roshan's 'Jodhaa Akbar': Interesting Trivia About The Iconic Film

Hrithik Roshan has been a part of several successful movies over the years. He has also received praise from critics for many of his performances. Be it his role as a con in the film Dhoom or his romantic role in Kaho Na Pyar Hai, or even his steller dance sequence in the film Kites, the actor has always managed to impress his fans and critics with his acting and dancing skills. One of Hrithik Roshan's films that has received a tremendous amount of praise, awards, and accolades is Jodhaa Akbar. Here are some of the interesting facts from this iconic 2008 film.

READ:Kareena Kapoor's 'Main Prem Ki Diwaani Hoon' Was Her Last Film With Hrithik And More Facts

Hrithik Roshan's Jodhaa Akbar: Trivia about the film

READ:Hrithik Roshan And Kareena Kapoor's Most Iconic Scenes From 'Yaadein', 'K3G' And More

READ:Kavita Kaushik Speaks Up In Support Of Hrithik Roshan And Adhyayan Suman Against Kangana

In the film, Hrithik Roshan's horses Chandni and Superman were beyond excited. The horses would understand the meaning of the word Action and take off even on moments requiring them to be still. The events led the makers to use other words in order to keep the horses in place.

The film Jodhaa Akbar required over 80 elephants, 100 horses, and 55 camels on set.

The actor who played the role of Bairam Khan was better known as Wing Commander Yogesh Suri, he is a qualified Cosmonaut. During his career, the actor flew several types of aircraft including the MiG 21 and MiG 25.

The food shown in the film was made of pure ghee, this horrified the actors and they refused to eat food in the scenes more than once.

Director Ashutosh for this film, banned the use of mobile phones on the sets for his entire cast and crew.

READ:Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan Urge Those Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Donate Blood

The popular film was released in 115 theatres in the USA, making it one of the biggest American releases of a Hindi film in the year 2008.

Hrithik had a scene with an elephant and in order to build comfort, the actor, on non-shoot days, travelled to Karjat and fed the elephant bananas. He even named her sweety pie and she was known to recognize his voice and cologne.

Ashutosh Gowariker, the director of the film, had hired a research team of historians and scholars all the way from Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, and Jaipur to guide him on the film.

Four choreographers were hired to teach the dancers for the grand song, Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah

A.R.Rahman after the hit film, Mangal Pandey, had declared to never compose music again for a period drama but he changed his mind later to compose for Jodhaa Akbar.

READ:Hrithik Roshan's Best And Most Iconic Scenes In The Period Epic 'Jodhaa Akbar'

READ:Did You Know Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Eyes Were Concealed In The Film 'Jodhaa Akbar'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.