Ranveer Singh Does Sit-ups To Apologise For Being Late To 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch

The Rohit Shetty directorial cop-drama and one of the most anticipated releases of the year, Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has created a massive buzz ever since the film was announced. Apart from the two stars, the film also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh which makes it even grander. Here are the highlights from the Sooryavanshi trailer launch event.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Worst Performing Films According To Rotten Tomatoes

All that happened with Ranveer Singh at the trailer launch

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was held on Monday in Mumbai. While Akshay, Rohit, Katrina, Ajay, and Karan Johar were on time, Ranveer got late for the trailer launch event. Later, in a video shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen apologising to the entire cast of Sooryavanshi for being late.

At the beginning of the video, Ranveer hugs Rohit soon after entering the event venue. Akshay starts chastising Ranveer and says, "Ye pehla junior actor hai jisne char senior actor ko 40 minute wait karwaya hai.

ALSO READ: After Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan Apologises For Being Late In A Quirky Way

However, Akshay says, “Tu Kuch bolne ke layak nahi hai, 40-minute koi late Hota hai?"

In another video, Akshay is seen making Ranveer do sit-ups for coming late. Akshay says, "He came 40 minutes late", while Ajay Devgn then adds saying, "And he gave an excuse saying that his wife lives in the town".

However, Deepika Padukone was quick to comment on the viral video and she wrote, "Biwi town mein rehti hai, par time pe pohunch jati hain".

Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. The film hits the theatres on March 27, 2020. With the film, Katrina and Akshay will be reuniting on the big screen after a decade. The popular onscreen couple was last seen in Farah Khan’s Tees Maar Khan in 2010.

ALSO READ: Times When Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn Teamed Up To Entertain Audience Before 'Sooryavanshi'

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Kambakkht Ishq'; See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.