Ranveer Singh's Worst Performing Films According To Rotten Tomatoes

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest Bollywood actors and is well-known for his powerful performances. The Padmaavat actor is also one of the highest-paid stars and has won several awards, including three Filmfare Awards.

Ranveer started with his Bollywood career in the year 2010 with the film Band Baaja Baarat. Since then, he has been part of several hits like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, and more. However, he has also been a part of films that failed to spin magic at the box office. Here is a list of movies that got low ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. Have a look:

Befikre (30% on Tomatometer)

Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor played the lead as Dharam and Shyra in the film Befikre. Ranveer had quite some challenging scenes in the film. The film was also the fourth directorial venture of Aditya Chopra in his career of 21 years. The film won the hearts of many Ranveer and Vaani Kapoor fans but failed to impress the critics.

Kill Dil (50% on Tomatometer)

One of the multi-starrer films of Ranveer's early career is Kill Dil, which failed to work well at the box office. Even though the movie had an ensemble cast of Govinda and Parineeti Chopra, the film did not perform well. Helmed by Shaad Ali, Ranveer and Ali Zafar played the role of two orphans who are raised by a gangster named Bhaiyaji, played by Govinda.

Simmba (30% on Tomatometer)

Rohit Shetty's film Simmba had Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. In the film, Sara played the love interest of Ranveer, who essays the role of a cop on-screen. The film was the third instalment of Rohit Shetty’s police universe, after Singham and Singham 2. A Telugu film titled Temper served as an inspiration for this movie.

