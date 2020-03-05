Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Kambakkht Ishq'; See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar were last seen together in the movie Good Newwz. Before this, the duo has featured in many movies, with Kambakkht Ishq being one of them. In the movie Kambakkht Ishq, Kareena Kapoor Khan played the role of a doctor/medical student. Here are some of the best scenes of the actor from the movie Kambakkht Ishq.

Kareena Kapoor's best scenes from the movie 'Kambakkht Ishq'

Yacht date between Kareena and Akshay

On this yacht date, Akshay Kumar gifts Kareena a one-piece black swimsuit. Kareena looks stunning in the outfit. Akshay lifts Kareena in his arms and they both jump in the sea. Akshay gives a ring to Kareena and they share a sweet moment.

The Church Scene

In this scene, we can see Kareena Kapoor entering the church where her friend is getting married to Afatb's character. Kareena enters the church wearing a beautiful white sheath one-piece dress. Kareena advises her friend to not get married. She calls Aftab a cheap imitation and the scene goes on with fight between them and Akshay kisses Kareena to shut her mouth.

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns into a surgeon

Akshay Kumar is admitted to a hospital and Kareena joins the team to operate on him. Akshay says that Kareena is a model and cannot operate. Akshay taunts Kareena while she is operating on him and the scene is fun to watch. The report comes out and Kareena gets worried and asks Akshay to stay in the hospital.

Upcoming projects of Kareena Kapoor Khan

The 39-year-old actor is currently gearing up for Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium which also features Radhika Madan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 20, 2020. Apart from this, she will reunite with her 3 Idiots co-star Aamir Khan in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Hollywood film Forrest Gump and is scheduled to hit the theatres on Christmas this year.

