Hardik Pandya's Fiance Natasa Stankovic Stuns In These Bikini Photos

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic kicked off the new year on an amazing note. The duo got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik and Natasa surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on social media. Taking, to Instagram, Natasa Stankovic shared a video where Hardik Pandya can be seen popping the big question. For the uninitiated, Natasa is a Serbian model and actor based in Mumbai. She made her Bollywood debut in Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha and has also participated in the most controversial reality television show of India, Bigg Boss season 8. Natasa Stankovic has made headlines several times because of her fashion statements. She is also very active on Instagram where she posts some really cool bikini pictures every now and then. Here are a few of Natasa's beachy looks that have given fashion goals to her followers.

Leopard print bikini

Natasa Stankovic is seen flaunting her curvy figure in a leopard print bikini in Dubai. She is seen holding what appears to be coconut water in the picture. She accessorised her bikini with sunglasses and a watch. She is also seen wearing a cross on her neck. Doesn't she look absolutely stunning?

Black Bikini

Natasa raised the temperatures in Mauritius when she opted for a black bikini. Her beachy avatar gave inspiration to her fans for styling their beachy look. Natasa paired it with a black sheer jacket.

Maroon Bikini

Natasa blew away the minds of her fans in a maroon bikini. The one-shouldered bikini has a cut detail which is flaunting her waist. This look can be used to give a creative twist to your beachy wear wardrobe too.

