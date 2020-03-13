The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

All The Times When Fans Agreed Saif & Ibrahim Are The Spitting Image Of Each Other

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan is the father of Ibrahim Ali Khan who is now popular on social media. Here are pictures where fans have agreed that Ibrahim is a replica of Saif.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular faces in the Indian film industry. He started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara and continues to garner appreciation for his performances in films even today. The actor has three children. While Taimur and Sara Ali Khan get a lot of attention from media, his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is cited as the replica of Saif Ali Khan by the actor's fans. Here are some photographs where fans have called Ibrahim Ali Khan the replica of his father, Saif Ali Khan. Have a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Read | Saif Ali Khan And Ibrahim Ali Khan's Most Beautiful Pictures Together

Pictures of Ibrahim Khan where fans have cited him as the replica of Saif

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. He has a decent social media presence and keeps his followers updated by actively posting pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. In the post below, Ibrahim can be seen posing for the camera and below are some fan comments where his followers are saying that he reminds them of the days when Saif was younger.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Fan comments

Saif Ali Khan Saif ali khan's photos Saif and Ibrahim saif ali khan's son
Saif Ali Khan Saif ali khan's photos Saif and Ibrahim saif ali khan's son

Read | Sara Ali Khan Wishes Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan With Heartfelt Birthday Post, See Here

In this picture below, posted by Ibrahim, he can be seen posing for the camera and his followers in the comments section tell him that he looks exactly like his father, Saif Ali Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Saif Ali Khan Saif ali khan's photos Saif and Ibrahim saif ali khan's son

In the post below, Ibrahim Ali Khan had posted pictures from a photoshoot where he advertised for a clothing brand. Again, his followers commented that in those pictures he looks like Saif Ali Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Saif Ali Khan Saif ali khan's photos Saif and Ibrahim saif ali khan's son

Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Picture With His ‘old Man’ Saif Ali Khan; See Post

Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan 'looks More Like Saif Ali Khan Than Saif Ali Khan Himself' Say Fans

Picture credit: Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Raj Thackeray
RAJ THACKERAY DOWNPLAYS CORONAVIRUS
Congress
MANISH TEWARI: COVID19 A BIO-WEAPON
Coronavirus
INDIA RECORDS 1ST CORONAVIRUS DEATH
Sachin Tendulkar
SACHIN OPENS UP ON COVID 19