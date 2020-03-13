All The Times When Fans Agreed Saif & Ibrahim Are The Spitting Image Of Each Other

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular faces in the Indian film industry. He started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara and continues to garner appreciation for his performances in films even today. The actor has three children. While Taimur and Sara Ali Khan get a lot of attention from media, his elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan is cited as the replica of Saif Ali Khan by the actor's fans. Here are some photographs where fans have called Ibrahim Ali Khan the replica of his father, Saif Ali Khan. Have a look.

Pictures of Ibrahim Khan where fans have cited him as the replica of Saif

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, Amrita Singh. He has a decent social media presence and keeps his followers updated by actively posting pictures of himself on his Instagram handle. In the post below, Ibrahim can be seen posing for the camera and below are some fan comments where his followers are saying that he reminds them of the days when Saif was younger.

Fan comments

In this picture below, posted by Ibrahim, he can be seen posing for the camera and his followers in the comments section tell him that he looks exactly like his father, Saif Ali Khan.

In the post below, Ibrahim Ali Khan had posted pictures from a photoshoot where he advertised for a clothing brand. Again, his followers commented that in those pictures he looks like Saif Ali Khan.

