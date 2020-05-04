Farhan Akhtar In 'The Fakir Of Venice': Know Facts About 'Rock On' Star's Debut Film

Son of renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar is a great writer, actor, singer and producer. It was back in the year 2008 when the nation first discovered a whole new side of Farhan Akhtar. The whole country witnessed the man charm his way to the silver screen so effortlessly, in the musical drama Rock On!!. The film went on to become Farhan's first film in Bollywood as an actor.

But, many of us are unaware of the fact that Rock On!! was not Farhan's debut movie. Even before the film was released, the Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor Farhan had already made his acting debut with The Fakir of Venice. The film never saw the light of the day until the year 2019. Keep reading to know the facts and details of Farhan Akhtar’s The Fakir of Venice that finally released a decade late.

All about Farhan Akhtar starrer The Fakir of Venice

The film features Farhan Akhtar and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles. The music has been given by none other than legendary composer A. R. Rahman.

In an interview with IANS, director Anand Surapur revealed earlier that the initial release of the film was delayed because of production issues.

The film is based on human behaviour. It also shows how humans behave and react to various situations that occur in their life, based on their needs and goals.

The plot of the film revolves around a con act involving two Indian men who wish to make some money and travel to Venice for the same purpose. Farhan's character in the movie is that of a man who is hired to find a Fakir. On the other hand, Annu Kapoor plays the role of slum dweller-turned-Fakir.

The Fakir of Venice released in several film festivals before its theatrical release in India.

