Farhan Akhtar's Best Scenes From Inspirational Movie 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Farhan Akhtar, one of the most talented actors of the Hindi film industry, has made a wonderful career for himself in Bollywood. He initially started as a director but later has acted in several hit movies throughout his career that made us love his acting prowess. The ‘Rock On’ actor also has an upcoming movie named, Toofan that was supposed to release in the year 2020; but, the release date has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the lockdown. Of all his movies so far, the one that definitely stands out is the biopic on 'The Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh. Below, we have compiled some of the best scenes of Farhan Akhtar from the movie-

About the film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

Farhan Akhtar played the lead role of Milkha Singh in the movie, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. It was a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial. The story of the movie revolved around the life of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh and his struggles in life. Farhan Akhtar was critically acclaimed and also praised for the role of Milkha Singh in the movie. The sports biopic, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ had a budget of ₹410 million and it grossed ₹2.1 billion at the box office.

Best scenes of Farhan Akhtar from the film, ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’-

Farhan Akhtar slaps himself

This is one of the best scenes of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag of Farhan Akhtar where he slaps himself out of frustration and anger. Farhan Akhtar does not listen to anyone and just rushes to the washroom. He then looks at himself in the mirror and slaps himself out of anger.

Farhan Akhtar’s most motivational race scene

This is the last scene of the movie, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag where Milkha Singh wins the race. After hurting himself during the race Milkha Singh played by Farhan Akhtar in the movie makes the nation India proud. It is one of the proudest moments for India and as an Indian when the timing flash on the screen and India’s player Milkha Singh ranks first on the screen board.

Inspirational scene of Farhan Akhtar from the movie

In the movie, Farhan Akhtar played his part really well. This scene is one of the most inspirational scenes of Farhan Akhtar where he convinces his coach to let him run despite his leg injury. Akhtar just rocked the scene by winning the race, giving an inspirational performance-

