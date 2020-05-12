Irrfan Khan’s Short Film 'The Bypass': Here's All You Need To Know About The Movie

The Bypass starring Bollywood actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Irrfan Khan, and Sundar Dan Detha was helmed and written by Amit Kumar. It released in 2003 and is considered as short silent Bollywood film. The film was screened at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Aubagne Film Festival.

The plot of the film revolved around the story of two friends who stay by the stranded road "Bypass" and a corrupt police officer. In the film, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sundar Dan played the two friends while Irrfan Khan was seen as the corrupt officer. Keep reading to know more about the film.

All you need to know about Irrfan Khan’s short film The Bypass

The Bypass is about two friends who frequently mug and ultimately kill the people who travel by the nearby road. Amit Kumar starts the film by showing a couple travelling by the road, and then they are stopped by Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character who throws a rock to stop them. The two friends then steal money from the couple and later kills them. Irrfan Khan's as a corrupt police officer comes and he cuts the wrist of a dead man to take watch. He later sexually assaults a lady.

The two friends later kill Irrfan Khan's character and the person who gave food to him. They take all the money and run away from there. As the story progresses, the two of them get killed by the others who wanted the money they had. It can be seen that the director represented the thrill of 'Bypass' through violence and aggression.

All about Irrfan Khan's bollywood journey

Khan made his debut with a DD TV show ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ in the year 1988. His first stint with Bollywood was the 1988 movie Salaam Bombay, which went on to win a National Film award. He gained much popularity after he played the layered and complicated Macbeth in Maqbool. It was later followed by the role of a boorish Bengali man in Life in a Metro.

One of his first roles as a protagonist was in the film Lunch Box, along with Paan Singh Tomar. Very soon, he entered Hollywood and played key roles in Life of Pi and The Amazing Spider-Man and even in the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire. The actor who was last seen in Angrezi Medium passed away on April 29, 2020, and left Bollywood with a void that cannot be filled.

