All You Need To Know About The 'Chhapaak' Actor, Vikrant Massey

Half Girlfriend, A Death in the Gunj, and Lipstick Under My Burkha were the three most talked films of Vikrant Massey. All these films are very different from each other. Apparently the star has done everything from advertising to television to movies. He's been working for 14 years in the industry. If you are someone who is still not familiar with his line of work, here's everything you need to know about Vikrant Massey-

At the age of 16, Vikrant began working on TV and was part of popular shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom and Dharam Veer. Nevertheless, his breakout role was Shyam's character in Balika Vadhu. He played the lead actor's sister's love interest. Vikrant was a secondary character in an ensemble cast and was soon seen in several other shows, including Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai.

And then, with Lootera movie, he moved to the big screen. He played the best friend of Ranveer Singh. He was later seen in another big-budget movie, Dil Dhadakne Do along with the several prominent actors. Vikrant's next movie was Half Girlfriend, alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Shraddha Kapoor.

He was also seen in the movie Lipstick Under My Burkha alongside Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra, Plabitha Borthakur, which was directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. He was seen in some of the best TVCs apart from movies, whether it's a heart-warming Nescafé commercial or an adorable one with Alia Bhatt. He will be soon seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the upcoming films Chhapaak. The movie is based on a real acid attack incident.

Reportedly, Vikrant has gone on record to say that he doesn't mind not getting many lead roles. As long as the project is good, he is ready to be a part of them.

