Justice League's Theatrical Release Excluded 90% Of The Snyder Cut, Says DP Fabian Wagner

The 2017 DC movie Justice League has been making the headlines since its release but it has now become the talk of the town. DC fans all over the world have joined the moment that demands the release of the Snyder Cut of the movie. The cinematographer of the movie recently revealed an interesting fact about the film. Read more to know about the story.

Only 10% of Snyder's footage was used

Justice League’s cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently revealed that only 10% of Zack Snyder’s work made it to the final version of the movie that was released in the theatres. Zack got the major credit for making the movie, but he had to go away for a while due to some unfortunate events, and Joss Whedon got the final say on the theatrical cut. The director of photography revealed that not much of Snyder’s original work plans were added in the film's making.

Snyder’s original plans for the franchise were quite different from what fans got to see. This led to events that created one of the biggest hashtags of the year, Release the Snyder Cut. It has been reportedly said that the legendary DC villain Darkseid was supposed to make an appearance in the Snyder Cut, but the theatrical movie featured Steppenwolf as the sole antagonist. DC fans all over the world are waiting for the release of the Snyder Cut, and Twitter is brimming with their hashtag.

About the movie

Justice League was released in November 2017. It featured Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Henry Cavill in the lead roles. The superhero flick brought together Batman and Superman. The movie was critically acclaimed and was a massive box office hit. It collected over 65.79 crores USD worldwide.

