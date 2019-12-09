Marvel Movies And Top Moments From The Franchise In 2019 That Made Fans Go Crazy

Marvel Studios, LLC is an American film and television studio, which is a subsidiary of The Walk Disney studios. Marvel studio has received worldwide fame for creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The studio has released over 20 movies since the creation of MCU in 2008. Marvel has been seen making the headlines since 2008 when it released a solo Iron Man movie. The MCU movies span over a decade, and much has happened over time. Read on to know about the 2019 movies and news that made the headlines with its appearance.

READ | Zack Snyder Confirms Ben Affleck's Batman's Fate In Justice League Trilogy

Major Marvel Moments of 2019

Marvel Studios were all over the news when the studio announced that the Wanted actor Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Lauren Ridloff, and Lia McHugh will be a part of their upcoming project called The Eternals. In the Marvel comics, Eternals are the early humans who were experimented on, by the godlike race known as Celestials. The Eternals will be released on November 6, 2020. Fans of the Marvel franchise and the above-mentioned actors were overjoyed by this news. Another extraordinary moment for Marvel came when the news of Kit Harrington joining hands with the studio broke out. The Game of Thrones actor opened up about his upcoming Marvel debut in the ACE Comic-Con. Talking about it the actor said that he is both excited and terrified to work in the MCU.

READ | Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Got A Release Date; Here Are The Details

Another major moment came for the MCU when their Spiderman swung back home. Tom Holland fans were disappointed when they had heard the news that their friendly neighbourhood Spidey will leave the MCU, as Sony had the rights over the character of Spiderman, and their deal with Marvel studios was over. Tom Holland, who played the character of Spiderman in the MCU, made a call to the CEO of Disney Bob Iger through a pub phone booth while being drunk and it led to Spiderman returning to the MCU.

READ | Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Makes It To AFI's Top 10 Movie List Of The Year

Marvel Studio had broken the internet when a set of photos from their upcoming movie were leaked online. The photos were from Black Widow, a solo movie that will revolve around the character of Black Widow, and her struggles after the events of Captain America: Civil War. The leaked photos hinted that a major character from the Avengers: Endgame will appear in the movie, and fans all over the internet went haywire saying that the character is none other than Tony Stark, who had died in Avengers: Endgame.

READ | Justice League's Theatrical Release Excluded 90% Of The Snyder Cut, Says DP Fabian Wagner





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.