Ananya Panday's Top Moments From 2019 That Made The News

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Pandey, is a popular, young Bollywood actor. With her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, she received massive popularity among fans of the Bollywood movies. The movie did not perform well at the box office but it paved the way for the young actor towards successful flicks. She starred in the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh, in the same year as her debut movie, and was seen sharing the big screen with the critically acclaimed actor Bhumi Pednekar. Read on to know more about her top 2019 moments.

Her debut movie

Ananya Panday made the news with her Bollywood debut in the movie SOTY2, where she was seen along with Tiger Shroff. The movie made the news for all the wrong reasons. It received a very low rating and did not perform well at the box office. Although the movie did not do well, Ananya Panday managed to catch the eye of the audience.

Second and third movie

Ananya Panday has entered the film industry at a very young age, when she was 21 years old. Although her first movie was not a commercial success, she managed to get a role in a comedy flick called Pati Patni Aur Woh, which featured her with established actors like Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was released in the theatres on December 6, and fans are storming the theatres to see their favourite actors. After she was done shooting for her movie, she hardly took any time to sign her next movie. She will be next seen in Khali Peeli, romancing with Ishaan Khattar. In an interview, the actor reportedly said that she had to work hard on her language and her accent. She had to adapt to the Bambaiya Hindi, to prepare for the role in the movie, which she described as her ‘dream project.’

Her friendship with Tara

Actor Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria share a great bond that became strong as they were working in the movie SOTY2. The two young actors have reportedly become very close friends. On Tara Sutaria's birthday, Ananya wished her through her official Instagram account and asked her to go to their spot and enjoy some noodles. Fans of the actors are loving their bond and it is evident from some of their comments and posts on social media.



