Sushant Death Case: Alleged Drug Peddlers Zaid & Basit Move Session Court Seeking Bail

As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken the Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Kaizan to the hospital for medical tests ahead of their production in Court on Saturday, two other alleged drug peddlers - Zaid and Basit have moved sessions court seeking bail. As per sources, their lawyer Tariq Sayyad has served the notice for the same to the NCB. The central agency probing the drug nexus in the Sushant Singh Rajput case had apprehended Zaid and Basit and has found their link to Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik.

READ | Sushant Rajput's sister Shweta issues first response after Showik Chakraborty's arrest

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will produce Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Kaizan in the court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant's death case.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister shares pics of hoardings in Patna demanding justice for SSR

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

The duo - Showik Chakraborty (Rhea's brother) and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A). Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid.

READ | On Showik's arrest, Shekhar Suman says 'small fish caught, time for the Big Sharks'

NCB raids Showik & Samuel Miranda's houses

Earlier in the day, the NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. Moreover, sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. Two alleged 'drug peddlers' have been taken into custody while questioning of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty and several other associates, by the CBI, NCB and ED continues in Mumbai.

READ | In Sushant's case, NCB to produce Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda in court on Saturday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.