Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Pics Of Hoardings In Patna Demanding Justice For SSR

As Sushant Singh Rajput's death case unravels, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted a picture of a hoarding that has been plastered in his hometown Patna, Bihar. 'You are not away, you are with us, your presence will always be celebrated Gulshan' read the hoarding demanding justice for the late actor. In her tweet, Shweta wrote, 'Thanks Patna, Bihar'.

Shweta's first response after Showik's arrest

Shweta Singh Kirti has been very active since the beginning of the ongoing CBI investigation in Sushant's death case and she keeps on posting about the updates on her Twitter account. She has been on the forefront, participated in numerous movements on behalf of SSR's family, and acknowledged the contributions of all by using hashtags like #Warriors4SSR #Flag4SSR #GreatStartNC. After Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik was arrested by NCB on Friday, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta thanked god and hoped that God continues to lead them to fruition.

Showik and Miranda to appear in court

In a massive development in SSR's death case, NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) will produce Showik and Miranda in the court on September 5. NCB on Friday arrested Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with an ongoing drug probe under sections 20B 28 & 29 and 27A. Sources have quoted NCB officials and told Republic TV that the agency will seek custody of Showik and Miranda. This major development came in minutes after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. The arrests were made after long hours of questions and raids since Friday morning. Sources have informed that NCB has collected some crucial data evidence including phone and laptop from Rhea's residence. After the arrest of Sushant's house manager, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Basit Parihar, Kaizen Ibraham and Zaid, the NCB has also called Dipesh.

NCB raids Showik & Samuel Miranda's houses

Earlier on Friday, the NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Miranda's residence and also searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone and laptop in connection with the 'narcotics angle' to the SSR's death case. Moreover, the sources have informed Republic TV that Showik allegedly met 'drug pedlar' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to procure drugs. A few days ago, ED had analysed the conversations between Rhea and others regarding consuming cannabis illegally since 2017.

