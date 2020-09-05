In Sushant's Case, NCB To Produce Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda In Court On Saturday

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is all set to produce Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the court on Saturday. The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with the ongoing 'drug angle' probe in the Sushant's death case. The arrests were made after marathon questioning since Friday morning and house raids. As per sources, NCB team has collected crucial data evidence including phone, and laptop after raids at Rhea's residence.

Sources have quoted NCB official and told Republic TV that the agency will seek custody of Showik and Miranda. They added that both will be interrogated in custody to unravel more details about the procurement, transportation and usage of the narcotics. Sources said that the agency has a "strong case" and it is looking into "the drug citadel in Mumbai, and especially Bollywood" in this case. Reiterating that houses of Showik and Miranda were being searched as per "procedural" action, sources said that the agency has gathered additional evidence after raids. They also said Rhea can be summoned soon, however NCB in its official statement after arrest said that there should not be any speculation in this regard.

NCB arrests Showik & Miranda

The duo - Showik Chakraborty (Rhea's brother) and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda - were arrested after Showik allegedly confessed that he had allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of his sister - actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB has booked the duo under IPC sections 20 (B) -deals with production, possession, transportation, and usage of cannabis, 28 (counterfeit), 29, and 27 (A). Showik claimed that Rhea had allegedly asked him and Sushant's ex-house manager Samuel Miranda to procure drugs adding that he was allegedly in contact with several other drug peddlers, as per NCB sources. Showik and Miranda's arrests are in addition to the arrests of three others - Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ibraham and Zaid.

NCB raids Showik & Samuel Miranda's houses

Earlier in the day, the NCB raided Showik Chakraborty's and Samuel Miranda's residences and searched Rhea Chakraborty's car, phone, and laptop in connection with the 'drug angle' to the case. Moreover, sources at the NCB revealed that Showik allegedly met 'drug peddler' Basit Parihar at a football club in Bandra to gain access to drugs. ED has analysed Whatsapp conversations between Rhea and the others regarding consuming weed and Cannabidiol (CBD) illegally since 2017. Two alleged 'drug peddlers' have been taken into custody while questioning of Rhea, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty and several other associates, by the CBI, NCB and ED continues in Mumbai.

