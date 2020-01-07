Allu Arjun Gets Teary-eyed As He Speaks About Allu Aravind, Gets Hug From Father

Allu Arjun, who marked his debut in the Indian Film Industry with Vijetha, has time and again proved his mettle as an actor, and he has many successful films under his cap. Famous for his work in movies like Race Gurram and Duvvada Jagannadham, Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of his next project, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo with actor Pooja Hegde. In a recent media interaction, Allu Arjun spoke about Allu Aravind, to which the proud father had an unmissable reaction. Here are the details:

Allu Arjun breaks down while speaking about his Allu Aravind

In an event held for the promotion of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun broke down on stage, as he spoke about his father, the legendary film producer, Allu Aravind. Expressing his gratitude towards his father, Allu Arjun thanked Allu Aravind for launching him in the movies.

Furthermore, Allu Arjun revealed that he is a highly misunderstood personality in the film industry, as he is often blamed for being crooked. Allu Arjun added that his father survived in the film industry for 45 years and deserves a Padma Shri just like his grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah. Moreover, Arjun requested the governments of Telugu states to honour his father with a Padma Shri Award. Reacting to his son's respect for him, Allu Aravind hugged and consoled a teary-eyed Allu Arjun. Take a look:

Fans React:

For the first time I have seen this man crying on stage😔 breaks my 💔@alluarjun is way better than many out there. He is much bigger than many small brains.

In short he is way beyond your league.#AVPLMusicalConcert #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo #AlluArjun #AlaVaikuntapurramuloo pic.twitter.com/ec853CJKPo — Prashanth(Shawn Shaw)🔉 (@living_soldier) January 6, 2020

All about Ala Vaikunthapurramloo

Starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in the leading roles, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo chronicles the story of a billionaire and his car driver, who, due to some reasons, exchange their newly born sons. The action entertainer later focuses on the drama which ensues later. Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Nivetha Pethuraj in a prominent role. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to release on January 12, 2020.

