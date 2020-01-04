Allu Arjun's Daughter Arha Adorably Calls His Step From Ramuloo Ramulaa The 'dosa Step'

Allu Arjun is one of south India's most popular actors, who has worked in some of the most acclaimed and highest-grossing movies of the Industry. The actor got married to Sneha Reddy back in 2011 and the couple has had two children since, a son named Ayaan and an adorable young daughter named Arha. Recently, Arha Allu came into the spotlight after a cute video posted by her mother went viral online.

Netizens cannot stop adoring Arha

Sneha Reddy is as active as her husband, Allu Arjun, on social media. She shares adorable videos and images on her social media pages and does not shy away from showing her love for Allu Arjun. Sneha also often posts pictures and videos of her children online. In Sneha's recent post, she shared an adorable video where she asked her daughter Arha to name her father Allu's most recent movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She also asked Arha to name her favourite song from the upcoming film. According to Arha, the best song in the movie was Ramuloo Ramulaa but the part of the video that truly made fans adore Arha was when she called Allu's signature step in the song the 'dosa step'.

Allu Arjun's movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is slated to release soon on January 12, 2020. Alongside Allu, the movie will also star popular Telugu actor Pooja Hegde. The teaser for Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is already out and fans can barely contain their excitement for the film. Previously, the video for the song Ramuloo Ramulaa had been released online. The filmmakers have now recently dropped the music video for the song Samajavaragamana, which is sung by Sid Sriram and composed by Thaman S.

