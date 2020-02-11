Allu Arjun Shares A Heart Touching Version Of 'Butta Bomma', Calls It 'inspiring'

Allu Arjun's latest release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo won millions of hearts and was an instant hit. Not only the screenplay and performances of the lead, but the music album of the film also hit chartbusters. A song from the film, titled Butta Bomma, also earned praises and love from the audience and the critics for its music. Many celebrities have also performed the hook-step of Butta Bomma. But recently, Allu Arjun shared and revealed which one won his heart and surprisingly, it's not any celebrity.

Sharing a short video on his social media handle, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, 'This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Video’s. I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring'. The video features a man and a woman, who are physically challenged. The duo in individual frame dances on the song. Allu Arjun's fans poured their love in the comments section and started adoring him for his gesture. Watch the video below:

This was the most heart touching one of all the #ButtaBomma Video’s . I felt so happy to see that music takes us farrr beyond our limits. #Inspiring pic.twitter.com/67tawEvkPP — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 10, 2020

The Allu Arjun starrer released on January 12, 2019. The film also features Pooja Hegde in the lead. The song Butta Bomma is vocalised by Bollywood sensation Armaan Malik. Whereas, the music is composed by Thaman S and lyrics are penned by Ramajogayya Sastry. The chemistry between Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde received praises from the audience and has made the song an instant hit.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Allu Arjun Instagram)

