Pooja Hegde's Special 'don't Tell Anyone' Sneak Peek For Fans From The Song 'Butta Bomma'

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is one of the most anticipated movies in Tollywood right now. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The movie has been in news because of its cast and the catchy songs that have been released till now. Recently, two songs from the movie were released by the filmmakers. The songs received an extremely good response and garnered 100 million-plus views. The third song from the movie received a decent response till now. Now the filmmakers are all set to release the fourth song of the movie. This romantic track is titled Butta Bomma. Pooja Hegde shared a glimpse of the making of the song on her social media.

Pooja Hegde shared a video on her Twitter account. The video shows the making of the song Butta Bomma. In the video, the duo Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde are seen grooving to the rhythmic beats of the song. Pooja Hegde is seen in an adorable peach coloured attire while Allu Arjun is carrying a casual look with a printed shirt and cream pants. The set looks like a decorated midway passage between houses. There are back dancers in the video who are seen dancing on the same steps as that of the two leads.

As part of her caption, the actor wrote, “Here’s a sneak peek of #buttabomma”. Take a look at her post below.

For the song, Butta Bomma, Armaan Malik has lent his voice. The singer also shared a sneak peek of the song on his social media recently. The song is penned by Ramajogya Sastry.

About the film

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, is an upcoming Telugu language action-drama film. The movie stars Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram, and Tabu. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on January 12, 2020, in Telugu cinemas. It is reported that the movie will be dubbed in Malayalam and will release in Kerala under the title Angu Vaikuntapurathu. Allu Arjun’s previous movie dubbed in Malayalam proved to be a massive success in Kerala cinemas.

