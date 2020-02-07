Allu Arjun Celebrates His Film's Success Wearing Vijay Devarakonda's Special Gift

Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda are known to be very good friends in the South film industry. Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The movie is still enjoying great success at the Box Office. Last month, Vijay Deverakonda sent his best wishes for the film along with a surprise gift.

Vijay Deverakonda gifted Allu Arjun a custom-made Rowdy brand sweatshirt and Allu posted the same on Twitter to thank Vijay for the special gift. In another tweet, the Arjun Reddy star also wished Allu Arjun good luck for his movie.

THANK YOU VERY

MUCH MY DEAR BROTHER VIJAY @TheDeverakonda . VERY SWEET GESTURE. AS PROMISED U SENT ME CLOTHES . YOU WILL BE SEEING ME WITH IT DURING #AVPL CELEBRATIONS #ROWDY #Manofwords pic.twitter.com/lY7BWGDzuE — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2020

😁 Stylish Star x ROWDY



Wishing you a Rowdy good time and Blockbuster Success Bunny Anna.. Can't wait to see how this custom made pullover looks on you and look forward to #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo tomorrow🤘🏼 https://t.co/4EyeeW5RC8 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) January 11, 2020

In Allu Arjun’s tweet, he said that he will be wearing the gift at Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's success celebration. Recently, Allu Arjun was pictured wearing the clothes gifted to him by Vijay. The stylish superstar Allu Arjun looked dapper in the two-toned sweatshirt. He completed the look with a baseball cap and black sunglasses. See the pictures here.

In Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, Allu Arjun shares the screen space with Pooja Hegde who is also playing a key role. The film is a family entertainer and has received an overwhelming response since the opening day itself. The film has crossed ₹200 crore mark at the worldwide Box Office. Vijay Deverakonda is also gearing up for the release of his next film World Famous Lover. Recently, the trailer of the film opened to a great response from fans.

