Allu Arjun Shows Off His Photography Skills As He Captures Hyderabad In Its True Essence

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share a stunning picture of Hyderabad in its true essence. The actor has recently resumed work for his upcoming film, Pushpa and is currently shooting in the city. The post shows off the actor's photography skills and fans are sure to love it.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun went on to capture Hyderabad in a black and white picture. He shared a picture of the busy street of Hyderabad in a monochrome filter. One can see the highway, shops and busy street filled with vehicles. Take a look at Allu Arjun's Instagram post below.

Earlier to this post, Allu Arjun shared a black and white picture of Hussain Sagar Lake in Hyderabad. In the picture, one can see the scenic location. The Hussain Sagar Lake is a heart-shaped lake in Hyderabad.

Apart from this post, Allu Arjun and his family recently took part in their cousin Niharika Konidela's grand wedding in Udaipur. A fan page recently shared an exciting video of Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun grooving at the wedding ceremony. In the video, the two Tollywood stars can be seen grooving to Chiranjeevi's iconic song titled Bangaru Kondi Petta among their family and friends. Celebs such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and many more were also a part of the celebrations. Take a look at the post below.

#Alluarjun & #Chiranjeevi dance to Bangaru Kodi Petta & steal the show at the #NisChay mehendi....



Mama alludu bonding ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ



Idari combination lo oka movie vaste aa kickey veru Aapa ðŸ’–ðŸ’–@alluarjun @KChiruTweets#Pushpa pic.twitter.com/khqkaA5Qkd — â˜…âœŒ ðšÄ¹Ä»ð” βÐ½ð”¸â“˜ â˜…âœŒ (@BunnySai2125) December 9, 2020

On the work front

The actor was last seen in director Trivikram Srinivas's much-acclaimed film Ala Vaikuntapurramloo, that released in cinemas on Sankranti 2020. The film went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers and also ran successfully for more than a month in theatres.

Allu Arjun will next be seen in the upcoming film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The actor had taken a break in between to attend Niharika’s wedding and has now resumed shooting for Pushpa. The film, Pushpa is based on the life of red sandalwood smugglers and Allu Arjun will be seen donning a different avatar for the movie. The movie’s shooting was earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

