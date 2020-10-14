Can Kamal Haasan Fill The Shoes Of Morgan Freeman In Along Came A Spider's Telugu Remake?

Along Came a Spider is a 2001 neo-noir psychological thriller helmed by Lee Tamahori. The movie is a sequel to the 1997 movie Kiss the Girls and second instalment in the Alex Cross film series. Along Came a Spider cast features Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter, Michael Wincott, Penelope Ann Miller among others in key roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the kidnapping of a congressman’s daughter and the investigation that follows which uncovers several mysteries. The screenplay of the movie was adapted from the 1993 novel of the same name by James Patterson. The movie became a box office hit all over the world. Despite this, a question hardly anyone has ever asked is 'what if the movie Along Came a Spider gets a remake from the Soudh Indian film industry? Until now...

Along Came a Spider cast in South Indian remake

Kamal Haasan as Alex Cross

Veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman had played the role of detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross in the cast of Along Came a Spider. He is still remembered for his role in this mind-bending thriller. South Indian actor Kamal Haasan could step into the shoes of Morgan Freeman if the movie ever gets a South Indian remake.

Rashmika Mandanna as Jezzie Flannigan

One of the complex characters in the cast of Along Came a Spider was played by Monica Potter. She had played this role of US Secret Service Special Agent Jezzie Flannigan. In the South Indian remake of the movie, Rashmika Mandaanna could perhaps do justice to this role

Vikram as Gary Soneji/The Spider

The role of kidnapper Gary Soneji was played by Michael Wincott in the cast of Along Came a Spider. To play this intense role in the South Indian remake of the movie, Vikram becomes the natural choice.

Vijay Deverakonda as Ollie McArthur

Dylan Baker played the role of Ollie McArthur in Along Came a Spider cast. In the South Indian version of the movie, Vijay Deverakonda might be the perfect actor to portray this role.

Ram Charan as Ben Devine

Ben Devine was played by Billy Burke in the Along Came a Spider cast. His role brings the unexpected twist in the movie towards the end. To play this role, Ram Charan might be the ideal actor if the movie gets a South Indian remake.

