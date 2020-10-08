Can You Imagine Shruti Haasan As Beca In Pitch Perfect's Bollywood Remake? See Cast Here

Pitch Perfect is a musical comedy movie released in 2012. The movie is helmed by Jason Moore and written by Kay Cannon. The movie was praised for its content and talented star cast. The plot of Pitch Perfect revolved around Barden University's all-girl Acappella group and their competition against other Acappella group to win the Nationals.

The cast of Pitch Perfect featured various talented actors like Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Ester Dean, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, Wanetah Walmsley, Adam DeVine, Ben Platt, Utkarsh Ambudkar, John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks in key roles.

Such a huge cast of Pitch Perfect was also one of the factors in making the movie a massive hit. The movie became popular all over the world but what if the movie ever gets remade in Bollywood? Here is a look at the Pitch Perfect cast if the movie ever gets a Bollywood remake.

Shruti Haasan as Beca Mitchell

Anna Kendrick played the lead role of Beca Mitchell in the cast of Pitch Perfect. She is an introverted and rebellious freshman who joins the Barden Bellas to for her professor father’s wish. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Shruti Haasan can nail this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Anna Kendrick Instagram and Shruti Haasan Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar as Patricia Hobart AKA Fat Amy

Popular Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson had played Fat Amy in the cast of Pitch Perfect. The comical character is a confident singer too. In the Bollywood remake of the movie, Bhumi Pednnekar becomes the natural choice to play this role.

Image Credits: Rebel Wilson Instagram and Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Nora Fatehi as Aubrey Posen

The role of Aubrey Posen was played by Anna Camp in the cast of Pitch Perfect. She is the uptight and traditionalist co-leader of the Barden Bellas. If the movie gets a Bollywood remake, it would be interesting to see Nora Fatehi as Aubrey.

Image Credits: Anna Camp Instagram and Nora Fatehi Instagram

Disha Patani as Chloe Beale

Brittany Snow played the character of Chloe Beale in the Pitch Perfect cast. She is the kinder co-leader of the Barden Bellas. Disha Patani might be the ideal choice to play this role in the Bollywood remake of the movie.

Image Credits: Brittany Snow and Disha Patani Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana as Jesse Swanson

Skylar Astin had played the role of Jesse Swanson in the Pitch Perfect cast. He is an outgoing freshman who aspires to become a composer. Ayushmann Khurrana with his singing talent becomes the perfect fit for the role.

Image Credits: Skylar Astin Instagram and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Shahid Kapoor as Bumper Allen

Adam DeVine had played Bumper Allen in the movie. He is the egotistical leader of Treblemakers. Shahid Kapoor with his brilliant acting skills can do justice to this role in Bollywood’s Pitch Perfect.

Image Credits: Adam DeVine Instagram(@babynewch) and Shahid Kapoor Instagram

