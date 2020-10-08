Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff & Other Celebrities Who Are A Part Of BTS Fandom In India

BTS is one of the biggest boy bands right now with a massive fan following all over the world. A lot of celebrities all over the globe are also known to be a part of the BTS fandom. The BTS fandom in India is also not an exception to it. Several celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry are known to be avid fans of the Bangtan Boys. Here is a look at some of the celebrities like Disha Patani who are known for their love towards BTS.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been vocal about her love towards BTS on several occasions. Recently, the actor had posted a video on her Instagram story which featured BTS’ song Home playing in the background. She had shared the short video as she started shooting for Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also follows BTS fan page on Instagram and is often seen dishing out pictures and videos related to BTS.

Image Credits: Disha Patani's Instagram

AR Rahman

Legendary musician AR Rahman had also shared his appreciation towards BTS by taking to his social media. He had shared a fan cam footage of BTS performing at a concert. Here is a look at AR Rahman’s video where BTS is performing to Old Town Road.

Diljit Dosanjh

The Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also an avid BTS lover. He is known for his love towards the Punjabi music but this proves that he listens to all kinds of music. He had tweeted about BTS and had called them ‘Lit’. Here is a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter.

@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit ðŸ”¥ Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT âœŠ



Respect entire Team #BTS — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) May 24, 2019

Tiger Shroff

The Baaghi actor Tiger Shroff is also a big fan of BTS. He had shared his love to the Bangtan Boys on his official Instagram account. Tiger Shroff shared a video on his account dancing to the BTS song Dynamite. In the caption of the post, Tiger Shroff said, “Anyone else in love with BTS’ new single!”. Here is a look at Tiger Shroff’s Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana

BTS fandom in India was in for a pleasant surprise as Ayushmann Khurrana had also shared a video of him with the BTS song Euphoria. Ayushmann Khurrana took to his official Instagram handle and shared a selfie in which he posed with a V sign and played BTS song Euphoria. Here is a look at Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram.

Indian BTS Armys we are winning again. @ayushmannk’s IG story ðŸ˜±ðŸ˜ with @BTS_twt Euphoria sung by Jungkook.

Actually I like him, his singing and his acting. ðŸ˜ let’s celebrate yayy pic.twitter.com/HMtFiVkw3o — âŸ¬âŸ­ Rashmi saw BTS â· âŸ­âŸ¬ (@Rash_bangtan) November 17, 2019

Image Credits: Disha Patani's Instagram. Tiger Shroff's Instagram, BTS' Instagram

