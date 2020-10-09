Re-imagining 'Dracula Untold' Cast In Bollywood Remake, Can You Picture Saif As Dracula?

Dracula Untold is a 2014 fantasy action movie directed by Gary Shore and created by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. The movie is based on the iconic supernatural creature, Count Dracula whose original creator was Bram Stoker. Dracula Untold is another addition to the long line of Dracula film series but creates an origin story for it rather than adapting the novel by Stoker.

The plot of Dracula Untold begins with a 15th-century prince called Vlad Dracula who rules over Wallachia and Transylvania. When he was a child Dracula was the ward of the Ottoman Sultan where he was taught to be a warrior which earned him the name 'Vlad the Impaler'. Disgusted with the wars, he resides back to his kingdom where he has a wife, Mirena and son Ingeras. However, he learns that the Sultan still wants his service in addition to the tribute. When Vlad understands that soon he will be engaged in a war with the Ottoman soldiers, he seeks out a vampire to grant him strength and inhuman abilities to save his people and his family. If this movie is remade in Bollywood, here’s a list of the cast who would be perfect for all the roles.

Vlad Dracula- Saif Ali Khan

He is the protagonist of the story and the iconic anti-hero of the movie. However, Dracula Untold shows how he was a compassionate man and a great king who only turned into a vampire to save his subjects from the wrath of the Ottoman ruler Mehmed. Known for being a great actor and having played period characters, Saif Ali Khan seems ideal to essay the role.

Image credit: Luke Evans Instagram, actorsaifalikhan Instagram

Mehmed- Ajay Devgn

He is the Ottoman ruler who was the guardian of Vlad Dracula while he was young. He turned him into an able warrior and had him fight his battles. However, when Vlad tries to go back to a life of non-violence, Mehmed kidnaps his son. Being a seasoned actor, Ajay Devgn might be able to play this role.

Image credit: Dominic Cooper Instagram, Ajay Devgn Instagram

Mirena- Kareena Kapoor Khan

She is the wife of Vlad Dracula whom he loves dearly. However, she dies by falling off a monastery situated in a mountain while trying to save their son from the hands of Mehmed. She then lets Dracula drink her blood to become stronger and asks him to promise to save their son. Having a great on-screen chemistry with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan might be able to pull off this role.

Image credit: Sarah Gadon Instagram, therealkareenapoor Instgaram

Ingeras- Ishaan Khatter

He is the young son of Vlad and Mirena. He gets kidnapped by Mehmed after Vlad refuses to follow the latter’s offer. However, after his father rescues him he is crowned the ruler of Wallachia and Transylvania. Known for being a method actor, Ishaan Khatter might be perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: artparkinsonfanpage Instagram, Ishaan Khatter Instagram

Master vampire- Anupam Kher

He is the old vampire that Vlad encounters in a hidden cave. He was cursed by another before him with the supernatural power and bloodthirst in exchange for his heart’s desire. It is he who changes Vlad into a vampire by having him drink his blood. With great acting skills, Anupam Kher seems like just the actor to pull off this role.

Image credit: charlesdance Instagram, Anupam Kher Instagram

