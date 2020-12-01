'Always by my side': Priyanka Chopra pens lovable note for Nick Jonas on 2nd anniversary

After Nick Jonas professed his love for his wife and global icon Priyanka Chopra, the actress also extended her wishes on their second marriage anniversary. Priyanka took to Twitter and shared a beautiful picture of the couple where the two can be seen holding hands and walking on the streets. Apart from the picture, what caught the attention of the fans was the love that the actress confessed for her singer husband.

Priyanka Chopra's anniversary wishes for Nick Jonas

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you.” Several fans of the actress were quick enough to congratulate the couple for clocking two years of togetherness. One of the users wrote, “omg my babies.” Another user wrote, “the happiest 2nd-anniversary prick. because of you guys, I started believing in true love. you guys are goals. wishing all the luck.” A third user chimed in and congratulated the couple. He wrote, “Congratulations Priyanka and Nick for the beautiful 2 Years of marriage.” Another echoed simile sentiments and wrote, “Happy marriage anniversary to both of you Priyanka may God bless you always.”

Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/mhCTe19TyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 1, 2020

omg my babies — 𝒃𝒄𝒋 ♡ (@beyzachopra) December 1, 2020

the happiest 2nd anniversary prick. because of you guys I started believing in true love. you guys are goals. wishing all the luck, love, happiness and everything you 2 are looking for life. much love 💕 pic.twitter.com/akN6bkioyV — vísh (@yasiruvismini_) December 1, 2020

Wow 🙌❤❤ more love, happiness, understanding to you both,.forever we all shall keep celebrating, happy anniversary — 👑#Priyanka,💊💉👌 (@Joy4life11) December 1, 2020

Happy Anniversary guys. Always stay happy and healthy. Love you both soooo much ❤️😚 — Serendipity (@NJLuvsPCJ) December 1, 2020

On the same day, Nick also penned a romantic post to wish Priyanka on the special day. He shared pictures from their wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace and wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.”

Earlier, the actress opened up about her perception of marriage during an interview with People. The actress confessed that the concept of marriage was ‘alien’ to her in her 20's and little did she know about relationships. Apart from this, the actress also shed light on her changed thinking once she got hitched to singer Nick Jonas. The actress said that apart from a marriage she had other things in her mind to accomplish in her 20s. Talking about the same she said that for a very long time, she was perplexed over the thought of getting hitched as she had a lot of things going on in her mind. But now, after being married to singer Nick Jonas, the actress said that she is at much comfort now.

