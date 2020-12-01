Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Anniversary: A Look At Their Memorable Moments Till Marriage

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The couple got married today back in 2018 and had multiple events celebrating their love. On the special occasion of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary, here's a look at their most cherished moments:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' photos

First public appearance

In May 2017, the couple made their first official public appearance at the Met Gala. While Priyanka sported a lovely Ralph Lauren dress, Nick was seen in a black suit. Their appearance made a lot of splashes and everyone fell in love with the couple instantly.

Attending Jonas' cousin's wedding

Later on, June 9, 2018, the couple was seen together at New York's JFK Airport. Many tabloids reported that the two were going to attend Jonas' cousin's wedding. Prior to this, many fans were speculating that the two were dating.

The proposal

Then on July 19, 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra in Greece. Jonas told Vogue - 'I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke—she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence.' He then added - 'I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections.' And that's how the two got married.

Official announcement

The couple then officially announced that they were engaged and would get married soon. Nick also added the same picture and mentioned - "Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love". Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding date was also set.

The couple gets married

Finally, on December 1, the couple got married at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had a traditional Hindu and Christan wedding. “I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Priyanka said to The People. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way" she concluded.

