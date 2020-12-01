On Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas' Anniversary, Here's A Look At Duo's Canine Family

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are both known to be dog-lovers, and the couple is also parents to different breeds of dogs. They recently rescued and adopted a pup named Panda. Meanwhile, December 1 marks the wedding anniversary of the star couple. On the occasion of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' anniversary, let us have a look at the times when the couple posed with their dogs.

A look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas’ pets

The couple earlier had only one dog, Gino the German Shephard, as their only canine in the family. The duo then welcomed another dog in the family with the name ‘Panda’. The dog is a Husky and Australian Shephard mix. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas's photos often see them around their dogs, but one of the posts on Instagram saw the couple with all their dogs.

In the caption of the post, Priyanka had written, “Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!”.

Priyanka earlier had another dog called Diana who passed away a few years back. Calling the photo a ‘family portrait’, the actor seems to have photoshopped Diana into the image as well. Adding to her caption, the actor wrote, “BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work!”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have even created Instagram accounts of Gino and Diana as well, in which there are several images of them.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding date, which falls on December 1, makes this day of the year the second marriage anniversary of the couple. They had tied the knot in a destination wedding which was pompously celebrated by their family and friends. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' photos are often seen on their social media and they include their dogs equally often as well.

