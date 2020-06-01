Aly Goni Wishes Ex-girlfriend Natasa Stankovic On Pregnancy, Wedding With Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic's ex-boyfriend Aly Goni has reacted to the news of her pregnancy and wedding to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. He commented on Natasa's Instagram update with all hearts and said "God blesssss you guys" after the couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Natasha shared a photo of herself with the baby bump and another photo that seemed to suggest a wedding ritual and other photos with her husband Hardik Pandya and broke the internet with the news. She wrote, "Hardik and I have shared a memorable journey together so far and now, it's only going to get better ðŸ˜Š Together, we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re super excited for this new step of our life together and humbly ask your blessings and well wishes ðŸ™".

Natasa and Aly had featured on Nach Baliye 9, as the contestants were a mix of ex-couples and current couples. The duo had reached the finals but ended up on the losing side. As per reports, Natasa and Aly had fallen in love in 2014. They, however, split within a year but maintain cordial relations even today.

Aly Goni had also expressed himself through social media by pouring hearts on the announcement of Natasa's engagement to the Indian cricketer on New Years Day this year. Netizens woke up in the new decade with the news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Nataša Stankovic on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple much to the shock of netizens and his family.

The couple has posted several loved-up pictures with each other ever since through their respective Instagram accounts including the announcement of their pregnancy and wedding. Several other celebrities also poured in their love for the good news on social media after the pictures were shared by Hardik went viral. Suniel Shetty, Abhay Deol, Guru Randhawa, Karan Tacker, Virat Kohli were a few to name who showered their love on the loving couple.

