'Blessings For The 3rd Member Of Your Clan': Virat Kohli Leads Wishes To Hardik Pandya

India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic after the couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child together. Earlier in the day, Hardik Pandya announced the 'good news' through his Instagram account as he shared a picture of Natasa Stankovic with a baby bump.

Commenting on Hardik's Instagram post, Kohli showered lots of love as a blessing for the 'third member in the clan'

India head coach Ravi Shastri, Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and Mohammed Shami were among others to wish the pair.

Pandya also shared a picture of the wedding ceremony which was elusive to his fans and followers all over the world. Hardik posted candid photos on social media and revealed the news of the pregnancy through the caption.

He announced, "Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better ðŸ˜Š Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes ðŸ™"

Netizens woke up in the new decade with the news of Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya's engagement to Serbian model and actor Nataša StankoviÄ‡ on January 1 this year. The duo had been on their year-end vacation to Dubai and returned home as a betrothed couple much to the shock of netizens and his family. The couple has posted several loved-up pictures with each other ever since through their respective Instagram accounts.

